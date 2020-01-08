Army Vet Michael Harper Named Woolpert Senior Strategist

Michael Harper, a 28-year U.S. Army veteran and a former civilian at the Army Geospatial Center, has been appointed a senior strategist at Woolpert.

He will help broaden Woolpert's efforts to support military customers in the spatial data and mapping areas as part of his new responsibilities, the company said Tuesday.

Prior to this appointment, Harper has served as director of warfighter support and production at AGC for more than five years and supervised the center's geospatial support for the Army. He played a key role in airborne geospatial data-gathering technology development through the service branch's BuckEye Program.

He previously worked with Steve Phipps, a Woolpert senior vice president, to develop the second version of the BuckEye sensor platform.

Phipps said Harper's tactical and geospatial experience will offer guidance to company and its customers.