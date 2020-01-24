Artel, SES GS, Leidos Deliver Satcom Service to Support Antarctica-Based Research Facility

Leidos , network technology firm Artel and SES Government Solutions have partnered to address data transmission needs of an Antarctica-based research station.

The companies will provide satellite-based connectivity to support research efforts at the National Science Foundation's Palmer Station, Artel said Thursday .

Artel developed a service that uses the SES-14 satellite’s C-band coverage to facilitate data transmissions for the research center.

The system will also deliver live streams of activities taking place in the Antarctica-based facility as well as conduct research on climate change and its effect on the region.

Palmer Station requires this service to share data with the U.S. Antarctic Program center in Colorado.