ASRC Industrial Subsidiary Gets Army Contract for Environmental Remediation

Environmental Quality Management, part of ASRC Industrial, has received a $35M contract to help U.S. Army Corps of Engineers clean up contaminated U.S. facilities.

EQM said Thursday it will collaborate with IO Environmental and Infrastructure , a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, to work on sites nationwide under the firm-fixed-price contract.

“We look forward to utilizing our nearly 30 years of expertise in environmental remediation to meet USACE’s immediate needs,” said Glen Sherrier, director of federal programs development at EQM.