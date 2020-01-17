AWS, Credence Management Solutions Wrap Up Cloud Migration of DLA Apps; Dave Levy Quoted

Amazon Web Services partnered with Credence Management Solutions to complete the migration of five applications operated by the Defense Logistics Agency to the AWS GovCloud environment.

The two entities carried out the transition within 138 days through the employment of the CloudEndure Migration tool, an automated platform designed to transfer workloads via Agile methods, AWS said Thursday .

AWS noted the transition to GovCloud helped optimized DLA’s security posture and infrastructure management capacities.

Dave Levy, vice president of AWS’ U.S. government segment and a 2019 Wash100 winner , said the partnership with Credence will serve as the basis for the potential migration of the Department of Defense’s mission tools to the cloud.

Credence offers information technology, engineering and management services to a variety of clientele. The company has been selected to sustain DoD’s Procurement Acquisition Lead Time, FedMall, Clause Logic System, EDA and Product Model Library applications.