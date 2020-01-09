Bell’s V-280 Tiltrotor Aircraft Conducts First Autonomous Flight

A tiltrotor aircraft built by Textron ’s Bell subsidiary has completed its first autonomous flight test at the company’s facility in Arlington, Va., Defense News reported Thursday .

The V-280 Valor demonstrator aircraft performed two sorties last month as part of the exercise under the U.S. Army’s Joint Multi-Role Technology Demonstration effort.

Ryan Ehinger, V-280 program manager at Bell, said the tiltrotor platform was able to perform autonomous vertical takeoff and landing functions during the assessment.

Bell facilitated V-280’s maiden flight in 2017 and conducted the first public demonstration for the aircraft a year later.