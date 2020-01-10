BlackRidge Technology to Help NIST Secure Industrial Internet of Things

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has selected BlackRidge Technology International to take part in an industrial cybersecurity project on distributed energy resources.

The company said Thursday it will offer its Transport Access Control tools in support of the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence’s project called “Securing the Industrial Internet of Things: Cybersecurity for Distributed Energy Resources.”

The project tackles potential issues that may affect the cybersecurity of industrial IoT connections, considering the growing amount of grid-connected distributed energy resources in the country.

BlackRidge’s TAC tools will integrate with other commercial products for the development of an IIoT security reference design. TAC Identity Device, a sample tool from the suite, works to secure IIoT endpoints.

“We’re excited to collaborate on the NCCoE project to create an industry reference architecture that includes BlackRidge products that our partners can then sell and implement to address the increasingly urgent cybersecurity needs of the energy sector,” said John Walsh, chief technology and strategy officer at BlackRidge.

NCCoE will use information from the project to produce a cybersecurity guidance document.