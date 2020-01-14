Blackstone Technology Group Receives Spot on $265M DHS BPA for IT Services

Blackstone Technology Group has landed a spot on a five-year, $265M multiple-award blanket purchase agreement with the Department of Homeland Security for information technology services.

The company said Monday it will compete for task orders with three other firms to provide DHS with cloud-centric support services under the Architecture, Development and Platform Technical Services BPA. The General Services Administration issued the BPA under the Schedule 70 contract vehicle.

Blackstone’s team of managers and technical personnel will help DHS plan and execute digital transformation and enterprise activities.

“We are honored and excited to continue our 17-year partnership with DHS and help execute the Department’s modernization objectives over the next five years,” said Giles Kesteloot, president of Blackstone’s Federal Practice.

The BPA’s run began on Sept. 1, 2019, and will continue through August 31, 2024.