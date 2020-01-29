Blue Origin, AFRL Begin Construction of BE-7 Engine Test Facility

Blue Origin has partnered with the Air Force Research Laboratory to build a test hub that will work to accommodate the development of a lunar lander engine.

The facility will enable the simulation of a space-like environment along with the integration of potential liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellant features into the BE-7 engine, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base reported Tuesday .

The two entities signed a cooperative agreement in December to build an upper stage engine and a space propulsion assessment feature that may support commercial and national security space standards. Dan Brown, chief engineer at AFRL’s rocket laboratory, noted the collaboration may potentially create opportunities for future rocket engine tests.

“The new test capability enables the Air Force and future commercial partners to test advanced upper stage engines at relevant altitude conditions,” said Brown.