Bluescape to Integrate Visual Collab Tech Under Air Force Contract

Bluescape has secured a contract of undisclosed value through the Small Business Innovation Research vehicle to implement a visual collaboration tool across all organizations under the U.S. Air Force.

The offering was designed to help government and intelligence agencies optimize situational awareness and strategic planning capabilities, the company said Tuesday .

Bluescape conducted a study to determine the product’s feasibility and is slated to demonstrate the tool to USAF organizations in a move to validate the service branch’s needs.

“We are honored to partner with the U.S. Air Force to help their teams share real-time information for faster decision making in mission-critical situations,” said Peter Jackson, CEO at Bluescape.

The company noted its platform is developed to support mission planning, cybersecurity, incident response, customer engagement and digital whiteboarding functions.