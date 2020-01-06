Boeing, Air Force to Begin Satellite Hardware Production for WGS-11 Effort

The U.S. Air Force and Boeing have completed system requirements review activities for the latest Wideband Global Satellite Communication spacecraft and are slated to commence production of its automated hardware components.

The Los Angeles AF Base said Thursday the service branch's Space and Missile Systems Center conducted the cross-corps SRR, which culminated in an agreement between the Air Force and Boeing on system performance specifications for WGS-11.

Boeing secured a five-year, $605M contract in April 2019 to build the satellite, which will serve as part of a constellation intended to support broadband communications for U.S. and allied forces.

Mark Peterson, the WGS aerospace platform lead, said the satellite is designed to handle more coverage beams than the entire constellation.

The WGS-11 team will begin manufacturing the WGS-11’s Pathfinder components ahead of final production and preliminary design review activities.