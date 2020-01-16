Boeing Tests New Infrared-Based Tracker for Navy Aircraft

Boeing tested a new infrared-based tracking technology with an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft in support of the U.S. Navy.

The company said Wednesday its Infrared Search and Track Block II pod uses infrared and other different sensor technologies to passively boost targeting accuracy.

The test took place in late 2019 and gathered data necessary for the pod's deployment.

“The IRST Block II sensor gives Navy fighters extended range and increasing survivability,” said Kenen Nelson, director of fixed-wing programs at Lockheed Martin.

Boeing expects the technology to achieve initial operational capability after its scheduled delivery in 2021.

The pod will be part of the Super Hornet aircraft’s Block III update that will bring boosts in network performance, flight range, cockpit experience and communications.