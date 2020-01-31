Boeing to Directly Offer Aviall’s Supply Chain Services After Brand Retirement

Boeing has decided to retire the brand name Aviall more than 13 years after the Chicago-based company acquired the supply chain management services provider.

The decision is part of Boeing's business integration and alignment plans, the aerospace and defense contractor said Thursdsay.

Aviall — which provides aftermarket components, equipment and services to the aviation industry — has operated as part its parent organization's supply chain capability over the past three years.

Boeing noted it will directly sell offerings under the retiring brand through the firm's aerospace aftermarket services portfolio.

The company offers parts distribution and repair support to government, commercial and general aviation customers.