Booz Allen Eyes Expansion of Virginia Facility to Support Directed-Energy Portfolio

Booz Allen Hamilton plans to expand its Dahlgren, Va. location in an effort to grow its directed energy research and development activities as well as its cybersecurity, software development, management consulting and data science portfolio.

Booz Allen seeks to increase its Dahlgren office space from 10.6K to 14.5K square feet, representing a capacity increase of 68 to 189 employees, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

The effort also builds on Booz Allen’s work with Naval Support Facility Dahlgren components, including the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, that has been taking place since the 1990s.

Last year, the company launched its Directed Energy Technology Consortium quarterly event with focus on Dahlgren-based academic and industry stakeholders.

“We are committed to the success of our clients here in Dahlgren, and we continue to strategically expand into innovative and challenging technical business opportunities in the Dahlgren area that [ultimately] provide both systems and improved processes that directly aid in the defense of our warfighters,” said Jim Potter, a senior director at Booz Allen and head of the Dahlgren office.

Booz Allen launched its first location in Dahlgren in 2009. The recent effort will serve as the company’s third expansion in the area.