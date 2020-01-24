Booz Allen to Help Navy, Air Force Modernize GPS Systems Under $178M Contract; Brian Zimmermann Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has secured a $178M contract from the U.S. Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center and the U.S. Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center to provide technical engineering services to support the modernization of global positioning systems, the company announced on Friday .

“Our deep bench of leaders and technical experts reassures our clients that no project is too big or too complex," said Brian Zimmermann, a vice president at Booz Allen.

“It’s our privilege to help the Navy and Air Force modernize GPS systems that are so vital to the security of our nation.”

Booz Allen’s system program offices will modernize and augment GPS and GPS-enabled systems while developing a variety of alternatives that will source PNT platforms in the event that GPS signals are disrupted.

The company plans to apply defense modernization approaches including system definition, requirements synchronization, capability improvement, cybersecurity engineering, platform integration and testing and acquisition program management. Booz Allen will also help in the development and modernization of GPS systems with Military GPS User Equipment, GPS III and Next Generation Operational Control System.

Booz Allen will serve as a key mission partner for NIWC Pacific and SMC in the modernization efforts of PNT systems for U.S. and allied warfighters. SMC is the center of technical excellence for developing, acquiring, fielding, and sustaining resilient and affordable military space systems.

