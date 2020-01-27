Booz Allen Vet PJ Henry Named Business Dev’t Director at Karsun Solutions

PJ Henry, formerly a business development and capture lead for the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and the Department of Transportation at Booz Allen Hamilton , has joined Karsun Solutions as director of business development, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Friday .

Henry brings over 25 years of capture, growth and program management background at consulting and information management companies to his new role.

He started his career at Booz Allen in 1994 and held various posts such as a senior associate and strategic alliances lead.

He was also a senior business development lead for the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and the State Department at LMI .

Headquartered in Herndon, Va., Karsun offers cloud computing, Agile software development and data analytics services.