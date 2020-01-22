CACI Added to Fortune’s Most Admired Companies List; John Mengucci Quoted

Fortune magazine has included CACI International to its 2020 list of most admired companies in the world for the ninth time.

CACI also ranked seventh on the list in the information technology services category and received top scores in various categories such as people management, product quality and corporate asset usage to earn the recognition, the company said Tuesday .

Awardees under the list have scored in the top half of their respective industry groups and were ranked based on surveys conducted by Fortune and management consulting firm Korn Ferry.