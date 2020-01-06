Capstone Awarded Order for McMurdo Station Microturbine

Capstone Turbine has received an order for a microturbine to provide additional energy for McMurdo Station, a National Science Foundation research facility in Antarctica.

The company said Dec. 30 it will supply the C200 Signature Series ICHP microturbine and a supplementary factory protection plan in support of McMurdo Station’s multi-phase modernization effort.

The microturbine supports eco-friendly requirements and does not require oil for operation.

McMurdo Station intends to modernize itself for boosted operational and energy efficiency. The station supports scientific activities of U.S. Antarctic Program and various federal agencies.

Arctic Energy, the company’s distributor in Alaska, will perform the delivery within 2020. McMurdo Station plans to commission the microturbine in February next year.