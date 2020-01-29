Carahsoft to Distribute ClearInsight’s Finance Mgmt System to Gov’t Clients

Carahsoft Technology has partnered with ClearInsight Solutions to market the latter’s expense management platform to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will use its contracts with the General Services Administration and NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement program to distribute the iTEMS system.

The iTEMS platform is designed to facilitate the migration of older telecom service contracts to the newer Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions format.

The analytics-powered platform helps agencies manage telecom-related budgets during and after the transition. Users of iTEMS can access the platform’s integrated features to manage expenses and inventories associated with both wireless and wired services.

Features include physical service verification, contract cataloging and management of payments, inventories and orders.

“By partnering with Carahsoft, the ClearInsight Solutions team is looking forward to helping public sector agencies eliminate the burden of reconciling telecom inventory, identifying alternate, least-cost options and meeting the GSA EIS transition deadlines,” said Mike Crooks, president at ClearInsight Solutions.