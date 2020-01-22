Carahsoft to Distribute Secureworks Security Products to Commercial Sector

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to serve as a commercial sector distributor of Secureworks ’ endpoint and network security products.

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will work with its resell network to distribute Secureworks’ cybersecurity offerings across commercial entities.

The partnership adds to Carahsoft’s current status as Secureworks’ public sector distributor across all levels of government and academic institutions.

Stuart Schielack, director of global channels at Secureworks, said the expanded partnership would help government and commercial customers protect networks via the company’s global threat insights.