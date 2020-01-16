CenturyLink Wins $1.6B EIS Task Order for Interior Dept Network Services; David Young Quoted

The Department of the Interior has awarded CenturyLink a potential $1.6 billion task order via the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract to provide managed network services to support DOI's information technology modernization efforts.

CenturyLink said Thursday it will design, engineer, build, secure, operate and maintain an enterprise network at the department, including software-defined wide area network, virtual private network, private line and ethernet transport services.

In addition, the company will also manage access to cloud connectivity and WiFi services under the task order.

"The Department of the Interior selected CenturyLink to deliver secure, modern network services that will help the agency achieve its mission to conserve and manage our nation's natural resources and cultural heritage for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people," said David Young, senior vice president of CenturyLink’s public sector and 2019 Wash100 Award recipient.

"This award from DOI shows that government agencies are increasingly turning to CenturyLink as their trusted provider to help them with their IT modernization efforts so they can focus on their mission,” Young added.

The General Services Administration granted the company an authority to operate on the potential 15-year, $50 billion EIS contract in March.

Centurylink noted the task order includes 11 option years that would extend work through 2032.

The company supplying cybersecurity, cloud, managed hosting and IT services over its carrier-class network gives federal agencies the flexibility and agility to migrate to modern communications and IT services that meet strict government security standards.

