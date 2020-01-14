CGI Federal Vet David Collignon Named COO, Chief Growth Officer at Health IT Firm Cormac

David Collignon, former vice president of health services at ActioNet, has joined health information technology firm Cormac to serve as chief operations officer and chief growth officer, G2Xchange Health reported Monday .

The IT industry professional brings nearly three decades of business and technical expertise to the company as he takes up the dual-hatted role.

He contributed to the design and implementation of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ provider enrollment, chain and ownership system, a technology that facilitates medicare enrollment processes.

Collignon also held roles with public sector health-related roles throughout a nearly 15-year tenure with CGI Federal , starting when the company was still known as American Management Systems.

Cormac is a woman-owned small business that offers health IT, data management and analytics services to various customers. The company operates from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.