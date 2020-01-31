Chris Drumgoole Named DXC EVP, CIO; Mike Salvino Quoted

Chris Drumgoole, former chief information officer of General Electric, has joined DXC Technology as executive vice president and CIO to lead its global information technology operations.

He brings to DXC his more than two decades of digital and IT industry experience that has included work with government customers, the company said Thursday.

“In his role as CIO, Chris will deploy the same core capabilities that DXC delivers for its clients," said President and CEO Mike Salvino. "In doing this, he will showcase the advantages of a focused strategy based on DXC’s enterprise technology stack – and the impact it can have on customers, people and operational execution.”

From December 2014 to July 2018, Drumgoole was chief technology officer and corporate vice president of GE, where he directed a cross-functional team spanning cybersecurity operations, infrastructure, end-user computing, cloud computing and global shared applications supporting all GE employees around the world.

Before his tenure with GE, Drumgoole worked with Verizon Enterprise Solutions from January 2012 to April 2014, where he served as chief operating officer and senior VP for global solutions. He also worked for Terremark, acquired by Verizon, between October 2008 and January 2012.

In the roles, he boosted combined Verizon/Terremark Net Promoter Score by upwards of 20% in six months, meanwhile reducing customer onboarding time by 33% and grew cloud and applications business revenue by 30% annually through designing the company’s first cohesive customer service organization.

Drumgoole also served as director of strategic accounts and vice president of southeastern U.S. operations at Savvis, which CenturyLink acquired in 2011. He re-engineered Savvis' entire data center infrastructure to 2N+1 redundancy for high-volume trading environments and grew region 150% in sales and 300% profitability in one year.

He also worked for Exodus Communication where he served as manager of Systems engineering, TD waterhouse as director of Electronic Brokerage Operations and IBM. Drumgoole began his career with Mastercard as a systems administrator.

“I’m excited to join a team that’s committed to digital technologies that can bring performance, efficiency and security to DXC and its customers,” Drumgoole said. “I look forward to making our IT operation a case study for what can be accomplished through strategic insight and innovation across the technology stack.”