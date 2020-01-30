Cloudera’s Shaun Bierweiler Talks Federal Data Strategy Efforts, Hortonworks Merger

Shaun Bierweiler , president of Cloudera ’s government solutions business, said the company’s merger with Hortonworks enabled the former to leverage a comprehensive data platform to address customer needs across all cloud environments and data types.

Bierweiler told FedScoop in an interview aired Wednesday that the enterprise platform has helped Cloudera in efforts such as creating a data lake for the Census Bureau ahead of the 2020 census.

The data lake handles enterprise-wide information collected from assets such as digital streams, handheld devices and paper formats, he noted.

“Most importantly though, our capabilities have the security and governance necessary that will span across our customers’ use cases and applications of that data to include data science and machine learning and AI,” said Bierweiler.

Henry Sowell, chief information officer of Cloudera Government Solutions, added that the company is working with government heads to scale data collection tools for storage and innovation purposes.

According to Bierweiler, the government must address challenges in workforce training and data center matters as part of their efforts to establish an independent data plan in line with the 2020 Federal Data Strategy.