Collins Aerospace to Build Orion Spacecraft Subsystems Under $320M Contract

Lockheed Martin has awarded Collins Aerospace a $320M contract to supply subsystems for the Orion spacecraft that NASA will use for future Artemis missions aimed at establishing sustained human presence on the moon.

Collins Aerospace said Wednesday it will provide environmental and life support systems to ensure a comfortable environment for crewmembers during launch and re-entry.

The contract also covers waste management systems, thermal control components designed for recirculating waste heat and power management systems built to power external sources as well as the Orion crew and service modules.

Kevin Raftery, vice president and general manager for ISR and space solutions at Collins Aerospace, said the firm has been providing life sustainment technology for space missions for five decades.

He added that Collins Aerospace is looking forward to working with Lockheed and NASA to “enable decades of future exploration to the Moon, Mars and beyond.”

The company will perform work at its facilities across the U.S. ahead of the 2024 moon mission as well as Artemis missions III to VIII.