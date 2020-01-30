Cyxtera Data Center Suite Gets FedRAMP High Impact Level Accreditation

Cyxtera Technologies has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for a data center services suite designed to support federal “Cloud Smart” policy mandates.

CXD Federal Edition has been given a High Impact Level designation and is added into the FedRAMP marketplace following the accreditation, the company said Wednesday .

The platform works to accelerate workload expansion, safely deploy private cloud environments and support virtualization and containerization activities.

Leo Taddeo, president of Cyxtera’s federal segment, said that the FedRAMP certification shows the company’s dedication to providing public and private sector organizations with products that “meet the highest standards for data security and operational integrity and controls.”

FedRAMP has established a standardized approach to the authorization, monitoring and evaluation of cloud-based services.