Dell’s Cameron Chehreh Talks 2020 Federal IT Predictions

Cameron Chehreh , chief technology officer and vice president of presales engineering at Dell EMC ’s federal business, said he expects artificial intelligence, machine learning, 5G and multi-cloud technologies to become prevalent this year, Meritalk reported Thursday .

Chehreh noted that AI will serve as a key technology that will help agencies automate cyber defense procedures and rapidly detect vulnerabilities. He also predicts that agencies will continue implementing multi-cloud technologies and begin rolling out large-scale 5G initiatives at military bases.

Speaking about emerging capabilities that will be crucial two years from now, Chehreh said that stakeholders should focus on improving current compute power, cloud, edge and data center capacities to help fuel advancements in AI and information technology automation.

“Ensuring that the government is equipped with the right infrastructure to support massive amounts of data, and the insights this data can provide, can’t be overlooked and should be looked at more closely now,” he said.