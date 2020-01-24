Denim Group Awarded USAF Contract for Software Security Platform; John Dickson Quoted

Denim Group has received a contract to provide the U.S. Air Force with a vulnerability resolution platform.

The company said Tuesday its ThreadFix system will allow USAF to integrate DevSecOps security functions into mission software.

This integration will help operators accommodate mission demands as well as comply with accreditation requirements to avoid delays that can last for one to two years. Denim Group will perform work under the Air Force’s AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research program.

“Pressures to rapidly build and deploy software drive the need to deliver new capabilities through DevSecOps pipelines,” said John Dickson, principal at Denim Group and a former USAF officer.

Dickson served with cyber-related USAF groups, such as the AF Information Warfare Center and AF Computer Emergency Response Team, during his time with the service branch.