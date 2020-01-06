Dewberry Concludes FEMA Supply Chain Analysis Task Orders

Dewberry wrapped up work on two task orders to gather and analyze data under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Logistics Construction Support Contract vehicle.

The company led a team in investigating supply chain systems in Hawaii within the path of Hurricane Dorian, the company said Friday . Supply chains covered by the team included pipelines, grid power systems and food.

The team included the American Logistical Aid Network, the Center for Naval Analyses and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Transportation and Logistics.