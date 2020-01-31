Dewberry to Help U.S. Geological Survey Collect, Validate Idaho 3D Lidar Data

The U.S. Geological Survey has tapped Dewberry to obtain, process and build 3D elevation data that will cover nearly 42.3K-square miles within Southern Idaho from quality levels one and two lidar datasets.

The project will also cover a few areas in Nevada, Montana, Oregon, Wyoming and Utah, the company said Thursday . The effort is intended to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency along with the 3D Elevation Program and the National Resources Conservation Service complete the collection of 3D lidar data in the U.S.

Additionally, the program eyes to secure lidar data that will support management efforts on abandoned mine areas, the Boise National Forest and the Jarbidge Wilderness Area.

Srinu Ratnala, a project manager for geospatial and technology services at Dewberry, said there are mapping concerns in line with the changing weather patterns in the Idaho area.

“We have designed this project to support the requirements of QL1 and QL2 data acquisition using six acquisition partners with ten ultra-high performance lidar sensors,” added Ratnala.

The collection of lidar data is scheduled to be finished by Oct. 31.