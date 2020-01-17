DoD Posts RFI for Intersatellite Requirements

The Department of Defense’s Space Development Agency has issued a request for information to seek industry input on optical intersatellite link open standards that will address interoperability gaps.

According to a notice on the SAM website posted Wednesday , the SDA eyes to consolidate various space technologies in a move to speed up military space capability development for national defense purposes.

The agency also plans to build the National Space Defense Architecture, a platform that will house data transport and sensor capabilities through a space installation in low-earth orbit.

The framework will work to focus on various priorities in line with the DoD’s Space Vision effort, including battle management and warfighter data transmission systems.

Responses to the RFI are due Feb. 5.