Elaine Solomon to Manage Justice Dept Accounts at SAIC

Elaine Solomon, a former business executive at IO Data Centers, has joined Science Applications International Corp. to oversee service accounts with federal law enforcement entities.

She will lead business development as a senior account executive for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Justice, and certain organizations within the Department of Defense, SAIC said Thursday .

Her experience covers work in management, business development, federal contracting, gap analysis and marketing areas, with former positions at multiple firms such as Hewlett Packard and DWL Architects.

Solomon supported the formation of partnerships with service providers during her time with IO Data Centers as a vice president.

“Law enforcement agencies do such important work protecting our nation; I’m eager to help them meet their critical missions,” she said.