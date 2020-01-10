Fincantieri Presents Bid for Initial Navy Frigate

Fincantieri Marinette Marine has unveiled a concept for a guided-missile vessel that will work to help the U.S. Navy build its first frigate fleet, USNI News reported Thursday .

Based on the French and Italian Navy’s FREMM multimission frigate ships, Fincantieri's concept is a 7.5K-ton vessel that can yield 12 megawatts of power.

The firm is also set to incorporate into its facility a synchrolift that will lift vessels in the water and a hull-erection area that can construct two ships simultaneously after the potential award of the contract.