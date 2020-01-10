Fincantieri Presents Bid for Initial Navy Frigate

Fincantieri Marinette Marine has unveiled a concept for a guided-missile vessel that will work to help the U.S. Navy build its first frigate fleet, USNI News reported Thursday.
Based on the French and Italian Navy’s FREMM multimission frigate ships, Fincantieri's concept is a 7.5K-ton vessel that can yield 12 megawatts of power.
The firm is also set to incorporate into its facility a synchrolift that will lift vessels in the water and a hull-erection area that can construct two ships simultaneously after the potential award of the contract.
The Navy eyes to award a $1B contract for the design and construction of a frigate unit and comes with nine options for additional vessels. Aside from Fincantieri, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Austal USA and General Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works subsidiary have submitted bids for the contract.