FLIR Unveils Latest Version of ‘Fido’ Explosives Detector

FLIR Systems has updated its handheld sensor-based detection tool built to analyze military, improvised, homemade and commercial explosives, National Defense Magazine reported Thursday .

The three-pound Fido X4 trace detector processes explosive substances for at least 10 seconds and includes a five-channel sensor array, increased sensitivity features, a maximum 16-hour operational capacity, color-coded alarms and video tutorial updates.

It is also compatible with the PackBot unmanned vehicle designed for bomb disposal and explosive ordnance activities.

Dennis Barket, vice president and general manager for FLIR’s detection segment, said older Fido versions have been deployed to the battlefields in support of U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps missions.