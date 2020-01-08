Former GDIT Exec Joseph Kostakis Joins C-HIT as Business Dev’t Director

Joseph Kostakis, an industry veteran with over 15 years of business development, corporate strategy and marketing experience, has been appointed director of business development at health information technology firm C-HIT , FedHealthIT reported Tuesday .

He will be responsible for driving C-HIT’s growth efforts through contract vehicles such as those under the Department of Health and Human Services and the General Services Administration.

Most recently, Kostakis served as executive director for business development and capture at Mountain View, Calif.-based management consulting firm Custom Value Partners . In this role, he led the delivery of engineering transformation and analytics offerings to support projects with HHS as well as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Prior to joining CVP, Kostakis held a senior manager role at General Dynamics ’ IT business and spent more than five years at Deutsche Bank.

C-HIT is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Columbia, Md., that offers health IT services encompassing systems integration, software engineering, data management, cloud engineering and identity and access management.