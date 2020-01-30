Fourth SpaceX Internet Satellite Batch Reaches Orbit Through Falcon 9 Launch

A fourth batch of 60 SpaceX satellites launched into space as part of the Hawthorne, Calif.-based company's program to deliver broadband connectivity worldwide, SpaceNews reported Wednesday.

The upper stage of a company-built Falcon 9 rocket deployed the latest internet satellite batch in low-Earth orbit Wednesday one hour after it lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

This set initially reached an altitude of nearly 180.2 miles and is estimated to hit a 341.7-mile operational orbit after SpaceX completes low-altitude checkout efforts.

SpaceX has already deployed 242 satellites for its Starlink mission, including a pair of demo spacecraft, the report noted.

Elon Musk's company aims to begin providing broadband service to customers across the U.S. and Canada later this year through the new constellation.