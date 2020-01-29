GDIT Vet Troy Walter Named Capture Mgmt VP at Paradyme Management

Troy Walter, formerly vice president of business development at Salient CRGT , has joined Paradyme Management as vice president of capture management, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Tuesday .

Walter will utilize his expertise in overseeing portfolios for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice as part of his new capacity.

Prior to Salient CRGT, Walter held leadership roles concerning the management of DoJ programs at General Dynamics ’ information technology business for nine years. He also worked at BAE Systems as a senior program manager for DoJ programs.

Paradyme is a Greenbelt, Md.-based firm that offers cybersecurity, enterprise integration, data analytics and software development services to commercial and government customers.