General Atomics Commences Multi-Domain Tests of Gray Eagle Extended Range UAS; David Alexander Quoted

General Atomics ’ aeronautical systems business began testing an extended-range unmanned aircraft system for use in multi-domain operations in November.

The company said Tuesday it will continue to test the Gray Eagle Extended Range, or GE-ER, UAS over the year to demonstrate detection, identification, location and reporting of targets.

The UAS uses sensors and air-launched effects to gather and transmit targeting data to long-range precision fires systems. The aircraft’s Lynx Block 30A Long Range Synthetic Aperture Radar/Ground Moving Target Indicator, or SAR/GMTI, allows for the detection of threats within a 47-mile range.

GE-ER’s Lynx SAR technology also works to generate coordinates and imagery with boosted precision. The technology features modes to detect ground targets, dismounted troops and maritime threats.

David Alexander, president at GA-ASI, said the company is looking forward to exhibiting GE-ER's boosted range and endurance.

Future tests of the aircraft will aim to demonstrate additional sensors, communications equipment and ALE launching.