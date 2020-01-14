George Batsakis Joins 1901 Group as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; Sonu Singh Quoted

1901 Group announced on Tuesday that George Batsakis has joined the company as its executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

Batsakis will lead the company’s overall strategy planning and development while lending his expertise in executive management, operations, emerging technology, new business development and technology partnerships to support the company’s continued expansion in the public sector market.

“With CAGR of close to 30% over the last six years, we needed to expand our leadership team and systematically infuse additional technologies into our platform, while adding new capabilities and processes to maintain – or exceed – our past growth rates,” said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group.

“George’s skill set in leading technology and innovation-oriented businesses coupled with his keen understanding of market trends are an ideal match for the company. We are excited to have George on the 1901 Group team,” said Singh.

Batsakis possesses more than 20 years of government-related systems development and life cycle management experience. He has led large-scale information technology programs and managed diverse project portfolios that have enhanced his understanding of the complex mission-critical needs of the Department of Defense, the intelligence community and civilian agency environments.

Most recently, Batsakis served as the defense portfolio lead for Accenture Federal Services . He focused on bringing technological capabilities to market from the DoD and intelligence agencies and translated Accenture’s expertise in the defense sector.

Prior to his tenure with Accenture, Batsakis was the chief growth officer for CSRA where he was responsible for the company’s expansion, business development and overall strategy. In addition, he has also served Northrop Grumman , Electronic Data Systems, SRA International and Teledyne Industries.

Following his graduation from Hillsdale College, he attended the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School and served as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army and in various command and staff positions and field grades in the Army National Guard.

“After many years of building and leading teams in the government contracting space, the opportunity to join 1901 Group offered an exciting spot for me to spend this next phase of my career,” said Batsakis.

“The company’s leadership has been ahead of the curve since its inception through their commitment to cloud-delivered managed services, core technology partnerships, cybersecurity, and the requisite workforce development needed to deliver for public sector customers,” he added.

