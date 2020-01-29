Gulfstream Aerospace Awarded $80M USAF Modification for Aircraft Support Services

Gulfstream Aerospace has secured a one-year, $80.1M contract modification with the U.S. Air Force for the sustainment of C-20 and C-37 aircraft.

The modification exercises the third option year under the corresponding contract for aircraft logistics in support of USAF, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Coast Guard, the Department of Defense said Tuesday .

The original contract’s total value is $594.4M if all options are exercised.

Work will take place at military installations and other locations in Georgia; Hawaii; Maryland; Washington, D.C.; Germany and Italy through Jan. 31, 2021.

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center will use operations and maintenance funds allotted for fiscal year 2020 to finance the award.