HackerOne, Army Announce Findings of Bug Bounty Challenge

A partnership between HackerOne and the Department of Defense has revealed the results of a bug bounty challenge on the U.S. Army’s websites.

The Hack the Army 2.0 challenge gathered 52 hackers who discovered a total of 146 vulnerabilities across 60 Army web assets such as goarmy.mil and army.mil, HackerOne said Wednesday .

First announced in October, the program ran for five weeks through Nov. 15, 2019 with participants from the U.S., Canada, Germany, Portugal, Romania and the Netherlands.

Hackers received a total of $275K in bounty rewards under the program. Bug bounty programs award monetary compensation to hackers who have discovered security vulnerabilities in systems.

“Participation from hackers is key in helping the Department of Defense boost its security practices beyond basic compliance checklists to get to real security,” said Alex Romero, digital service expert at the Defense Digital Service.

The challenge’s top three hackers were recognized for their efforts at a ceremony that took place on Nov. 20, 2019 in Augusta, Ga.