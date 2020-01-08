Hawkeye Systems Builds ISR Tech for DoD Missions

Hawkeye Systems has continued working on technologies that will enable airborne ground surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities during U.S. military missions.

The company said Tuesday it has started developing various tools including wide-area motion-imaging systems and artificial intelligence cameras to help the Department of Defense optimize automation and intelligence-gathering functions via imaging-based analytics.

DoD signed a cooperative agreement with Hawkeye for the provision of technologies that will address the department's operational needs.

“A big part of the value in future tech is not only in the technical advancement, but in the practical application and integration into existing workflow,” said Corby Marshall, CEO at Hawkeye.