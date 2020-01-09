HII Funds STEM Education Effort in Newport News Area

The Newport News Educational Foundation has received funding from Huntington Ingalls Industries ’ Newport News Shipbuilding business to provide new learning opportunities for students in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

HII said Wednesday it will help the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center bring educational resources and technologies to students for the next three years through the One Community Transformation Grant.

The center houses a laboratory for digital technologies and is intended to deliver STEM education and workforce development services.

Susan Jacobs, vice president of human resources and administration at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding business, said the grant is intended “to bolster access and interest in STEM career fields and prepare the next-generation workforce.”