HPE, Argonne Leadership Computing Facility to to Deploy Parallel Storage Tech

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has partnered with the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility to field a parallel storage system that will work to support scientific research efforts in physical genomics, aerospace turbulence and earthquake seismic activities.

Cray ClusterStor E1000 houses specialized hardware and software components and is designed to optimize artificial intelligence, simulation, analytics and converged modeling workloads, the company said Thursday .

The platform will also help organizations potentially achieve storage requirements and is intended to support the future Aurora supercomputer in accommodating multiple data-intensive tasks. ALCF has integrated the technology into the facility’s Eagle and Grand storage systems in a bid to manage converged workloads. ALCF expects to deliver both systems this year.

“Our recent introduction of the Cray ClusterStor E1000 is delivering ALCF unmatched scalability and performance to meet next-generation HPC storage needs to support emerging, data-intensive workloads,” said Peter Ungaro, senior vice president and general manager of high-performance computing and AI at HPE.