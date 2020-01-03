IBM: AI Adoption in Businesses Holds Large Growth Potential

IBM found in a study that 40 percent of businesses across the globe have adopted the use of artificial intelligence in operations, Fox Business reported Thursday .

The adoption rate may also increase to 90 percent over one to two years, the report noted.

Robert Thomas, general manager of data and AI at IBM, said AI shapes how businesses predict changes.

The company has also partnered with firms from other industries to better leverage AI. These firms include health care company Geisinger, German airline Lufthansa and motorcycle maker Harley Davidson.

Thomas also noted AI's ability to understand different languages and self-automate, features that may impact various industries.

At 9.2 percent, IBM currently holds the highest share in the AI market.