IBM Expands Quantum Partner Network With New Members

IBM has added new industry, academe and government members to the company’s partner network dedicated to the development of quantum technologies.

The company said Wednesday it expanded its IBM Q Network with new memberships of firms Wells Fargo, Woodside Energy, Goldman Sachs, Delta Airlines and Anthem.

Anthem plans to pursue research on quantum computing-powered health care, and Delta Airlines seeks to augment customer and travel experiences via quantum computing.

The Georgia Institute of Technology has agreed to work at the network’s hub in Oak Ridge National Laboratory to research quantum-friendly software infrastructure.

The Los Alamos National Laboratory also joins the network as a hub for various quantum computing research.

IBM has also added startups AIQTECH, BEIT, Quantum Machines, Tradeteq and Zurich Instruments to the network.

The ongoing CES 2020 event in Las Vegas features an IBM Quantum booth where interested parties can learn about the company's quantum technologies. The event ends on Friday.