IBM Leads U.S. Patent Record for 27th Consecutive Year

IBM has secured the most patents among U.S. private sector organizations in 2019, continuing the company’s record of topping the list.

The company said Tuesday it recorded 9.2K U.S. patents last year, with inventions covering the areas of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and cloud computing.

Inventors at IBM achieved over 1.8K AI technology patents, more than 2.5K cloud patents and continued growth in the quantum computing segment.

IBM also secured a patent for work on homomorphic encryption technology that enables users to work on encrypted data.

“Technology advances – whether AI, cloud or quantum computing – will all contribute to solving the biggest challenges facing business and society,” said John Kelly, executive vice president at IBM.

The 2019 record marks IBM’s 27th consecutive year of receiving the highest number of U.S. patents.