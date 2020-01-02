IndraSoft-Yakshna JV to Provide IT Services Under USAF IDIQ; Neeraja Lingam Quoted

A joint venture between IndraSoft and Yakshna Solutions will provide cybersecurity, software development and other information technology services under a 10-year, $13.4B multiple-award contract with the U.S. Air Force.

The JV, known as 1CyberForce, will also perform IT business analysis, technology refresh, information display, documentation, product management and data-related services under the AF Small Business Enterprise Applications Solutions contract, IndraSoft said .

The contractor is among 20 companies working under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Other awardees include Citizant, Inserso, Riverside Engineering and Salience Technologies.

SBEAS succeeds the Application Solutions Small Business segment of the Air Force’s Network-Centric Solutions-2 vehicle.

“Having supported more than 70 task orders for the US Air Force on NETCENTS 2 App Services contract, we are thrilled be part of technology transformation and development of next-generation Air Force Enterprise Applications for our warfighters,” said Neeraja Lingam, CEO at IndraSoft.

The Department of Defense announced the SBEAS contract in December.