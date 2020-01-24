Intelligent Waves Gets DISA Satcom Support Contract; Marqus Hutchinson Quoted

Intelligent Waves has won a potential five-year, $48M contract to help the Defense Information Systems Agency manage warfighter communications through a satellite gateway.

The company said Thursday it will manage logistics services and deploy field service personnel under the Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services program, which is meant to address technical and operational satcom requirements for deployed U.S. troops and partner agencies.

The EMSS program uses an Iridium -built commercial satellite constellation and offers support for the Distributed Tactical Communication System built to facilitate beyond line-of-sight information exchange.

Marqus Hutchinson, chief technology officer of Intelligent Waves, said the company has provided military communications technology to military customers over the past decade.

The single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has one base year and four option years.