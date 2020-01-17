IT Industry Vet Cybil Parker Named VP, Civilian GM at Impres Technology

Cybil Parker, former director of sales at Copper River Information Technology, has joined Impres Technology Solutions to serve as vice president and general manager of the firm’s civilian segment, G2Xchange ETC reported Thursday .

Wilcox Parker holds almost 20 years of experience in the IT and federal services industry, having formerly held roles at technology firm CDWG and IT management company Gartner.

She supported sales efforts targeting the Department of State during part of her tenure with CDWG.

Impres integrates federal procurement expertise into its IT services to deliver agency-tailored performance.