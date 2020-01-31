IT Vet Dean McKendrick Appointed EVP at Counter Threat Solutions

Dean McKendrick, a 35-year information technology veteran, has been named executive vice president at Counter Threat Solutions .

McKendrick will manage business generation, client development and expansion initiatives in intelligence, defense and civilian sectors as part of his new role, the company said Thursday . He will also help plan and manage the firm’s delivery of strategic objectives.

Prior to CTS, McKendrick served as senior vice president at Preferred Systems Solutions and led ManTech International 's intelligence programs division. He also helped Unisys expand its professional services business during his tenure as vice president at the company’s intelligence segment.

In addition, he was senior practice manager at Oracle and held a senior vice president position at DynCorp International .

Theresa Keith, president and CEO at CTS, said McKendrick will utilize his experience in handling large-scale technology consulting programs to his new capacity.